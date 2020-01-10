VIKINGS AT 49ERS
Saturday: 4:35 p.m. TV: NBC Radio: 102.7, 4 p.m.
Records: Minnesota (11-6), San Francisco (13-3) Line: 49ers by 7
Notable: Minnesota finished fourth in the NFL with 31 takeaways and tied for fifth with 48 sacks. Vikings S Anthony Harris (L.C. Bird, UVA) tied for the league lead with six interceptions in regular season. Harris also had one in last week’s first-round win at New Orleans. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has failed to rush for 100 yards in eight straight games after reaching mark five times in his first seven games this season. ... Vikings allowed TDs on 43.8% of red-zone trips, second-best rate in league. ... Niners All-Pro TE George Kittle is second in the NFL with 2,430 yards receiving the past two years and third with 173 catches. ... 49ers allowed a league-low 169.2 yards passing per game, lowest mark in the NFL since the 2009 Jets gave up 153.7. ... Niners averaged league-high 6.65 yards per play on first down. ... RB Raheem Mostert has TD runs in six straight games. Mostert’s 5.64 yards per carry led all RBs this season.
