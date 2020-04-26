Members of the Commemorative Air Force‘s Capital Wing, based in Culpeper, are offering a unique donation program for residents of the mid-Atlantic states.
Called “BarterDon,” it’s a way for aviation-minded individuals to support these flying history buffs and for the Capital Wing to give back to its communities.
With air shows canceled across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the all-volunteer wing is receiving no revenue. Normally, its historic aircraft would be appearing and flying at “warbird” shows.
“Capital Wing members have volunteered their time and services in a variety of areas in return for a donation,” Bill Murray, the wing’s executive officer, said in a statement. “Our members have extraordinary talents, in addition to being pilots, crew chiefs and mechanics.”
Wing members are offering to tune pianos, repair bicycles, tackle cybersecurity issues and provide accounting advice, among other services.
“Once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we’ll be appearing at airshows,” Murray said. “But COVID-19 hasn’t stopped some of our members from giving back, in the air.”
Last week, Capital Wing member Lee Fox organized a five-plane flyover of Fredericksburg-area hospitals to honor front-line workers battling the viral scourge.
In synchronized formation, pilots took off from Stafford Regional Airport and flew vintage Stearman PT-17 biplanes over the region’s three major health-care centers—Stafford Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Spotsylvania County.
Flying under the call sign “COVID Flight,” the World War II-era aircraft landed at Spotsylvania’s Shannon Airport.
Pilot Lee Fox, a Spotsylvania resident, said the team aimed to show support and boost morale for regional medical professionals and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Free Lance-Star reported.
“They’re the ones taking the bullets; they’re on the front lines,” said Fox, who participates in the annual Culpeper Air Fest and bases his Stearman at Shannon Airport.
