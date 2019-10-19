Violence continues in Chilean protests
Violence in Chile spilled over into a new day Sunday even after the president canceled a subway fare hike that prompted massive demonstrations. Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday. Rioters caused millions of dollars in damage to buses, subway stations, office buildings and stores.
