Violence continues in Chilean protests

Violence in Chile spilled over into a new day Sunday even after the president canceled a subway fare hike that prompted massive demonstrations. Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday. Rioters caused millions of dollars in damage to buses, subway stations, office buildings and stores.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription