The Virginia Anti-Violence Project is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community that has experienced any sort of violence, especially sexual and/or domestic violence. We aid the community by providing direct services and advocacy/case management, as well as referring our clients for services that we don't currently have in-house. We know that self-quarantining and social distancing, while needed for our collective health, does not provide the safest situations for a lot of folks. We're here to assist, and offer bilingual virtual check-ins to our community during this uncertain time. We presently offer very limited emergency transportation and housing services, and we could utilize monetary donations to help sustain our work. People can direct questions to info@virginiaavp.org and donate money directly to us through virginiaavp.org/donate.
For support, reach out to our 24-hour hotline:
Text | Textea: (804) 793-9999
