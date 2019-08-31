FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach. Since the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Tommy Maher and a few other members of his organization, the Honor Network, have been traveling around the community performing random acts of kindness. They are doing it in memory of the 12 killed at the city's municipal complex on May 31. Four were also injured that day before police killed the gunman in a shootout.