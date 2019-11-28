CHARLOTTESVILLE — Defending national champion Virginia still is unbeaten but now has a significant loss to contend with.
Braxton Key, a starting guard and perhaps the Cavaliers’ most versatile player, watched from the bench with a sling on his surgically repaired wrist on Wednesday as Virginia (7-0) clamped down on Maine ina 46-26 victory over the Black Bears.
Maine matched the fewest points scored by a Cavaliers opponent under Bennett, and the fewest in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86).
“If ever there was a team that has to be hungry to defend no matter how hard it is, ... it’s us,” Bennett said.
Especially now with Key, the team’s No. 2 scorer and top rebounder, sidelined with no timetable for his return.
Key was injured in the final minutes of Virginia’s 48-45 victory over Arizona State in the Air Force Reserve Tip-off championship game when he drove to the basket and came down on his hand. Bennett had no information on whether Key broke any bones.
“Obviously that’s a tough blow because he brings some heart and effort on the glass and energy defensively,” Bennett said.
Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points, and Jay Huff had 13 to lead the Cavaliers, who also were without starting guard Kody Stattmann, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness. The Cavaliers also struggled offensively, making just 17 of 44 shots (38.6%).
Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.
Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with 9 points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers. Their 26 points tied Rutgers for the fewest scored against the Cavaliers under Bennett. Virginia beat Rutgers 45-26 on Nov. 29, 2014.
Nonetheless, Maine coach Richard Barron could not find fault with his team’s effort.
“They battled. They just battled,” he said, “and we just couldn’t make shots.”
Virginia held Maine scoreless for nearly six minutes and used a 9-0 run to open a 24-10 lead late in the first half. It was 24-14 at the break, and eight consecutive points early in the second half opened the margin to 35-19 as Bennett went deeper into his bench seeking combinations the Cavaliers will need going forward.
The Cavaliers have held six of seven opponents this season under 50 points.
FG FT Reb
MAINE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Antoms 36 0-4 2-2 4-5 4 4 2
Fleming 35 3-13 0-0 2-6 1 4 7
Larsson 28 2-5 3-3 0-1 0 2 9
Prijovic 34 1-9 0-0 1-4 2 0 3
El Darwich 19 2-5 0-0 0-4 0 0 5
Yagodin 15 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Kizilkaya 14 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stumer 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Okoh 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ingo 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Schildroth 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wrgt-McLsh 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 8-43 5-5 8-24 7 13 26
Percentages: FG .186, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Larsson 2-4, El Darwich 1-3, Fleming 1-5, Prijovic 1-8, Antoms 0-1, Kizilkaya 0-1, Schildroth 0-1, Stumer 0-1, Yagodin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocks: 2 (Antoms, Yagodin). Turnovers: 18 (Larsson 4, Antoms 3, El Darwich 3, Fleming 2, Prijovic 2, Kizilkaya, Okoh, Schildroth, Yagodin). Steals: 5 (Fleming 2, Prijovic 2, Wright-McLeish).
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Diakite 33 6-13 2-2 0-7 0 1 15
Huff 24 5-8 2-3 2-5 0 1 13
Clark 33 3-7 0-0 0-3 5 1 9
Morsell 35 1-8 2-2 0-2 0 2 4
Wldtensae 31 1-5 0-0 0-3 2 0 3
McKoy 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Coleman 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Nixon 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Caffaro 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 17-44 6-7 2-24 7 10 46
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Clark 3-4, Diakite 1-2, Huff 1-4, Woldetensae 1-4, Morsell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 3 (Caffaro, Diakite, Huff). Turnovers: 11 (Diakite 3, Caffaro 2, Morsell 2, Clark, Huff, Nixon, Woldetensae). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Diakite 2, Woldetensae 2, Caffaro, Morsell).
Maine 14 12 — 26
Virginia 24 22 — 46
A—14,109 (14,593).
