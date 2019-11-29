1 ACC Coastal Division championships for Virginia
7 Coastal Division champs in the past seven years
9Wins for Virginia, marking the eighth time the Cavaliers have won that many games in a season
124 Passes without an interception for Tech’s Hendon Hooker, a streak that ended on a Hail Mary to end the first half
164 Rushing yards by Bryce Perkins, third-most in one game by a UVA QB
311 Passing yards by Tech’s Hooker, a career high
475 Yards accounted for (out of 492) by Perkins
