Virginia Voice is an Audio Information Service, connecting the elderly and disabled with local news, information, culture, and community. Daily morning live readings of the Richmond Times-Dispatch are available with 70+ other periodicals and customized content for those with vision disabilities. Additionally, Virginia Voice is partnering with local agencies, non-profits, and organizations to share available resources and contacts that support this listening audience. Please contact us for more information about freely loaned radio receivers.
Ken Wene
804.266.2477
