LEXINGTON — JC Younger drained a 3-pointer from the corner with .5 seconds left in overtime as Presbyterian pulled out an 80-77 decision over VMI on Monday night.
The Keydets (0-3) trailed by 14 points in the second half before rallying to take a 65-61 lead with 5 minutes left.
The Blue Hose (1-1) tied it at 65 before Younger gave Presbyterian the lead with a 3 with 3.8 seconds left. But VMI forced overtime when Kamdyn Curfman banked in a 3-pointer to force the extra session.
Freshman Travis Evee led the Keydets with 20 points, and Curfman added 12, all on 3-pointers.
Ben Drake led the Blue Hose with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Cory High- tower added 23 points.
