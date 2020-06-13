CAMPBELL COUNTY — Hundreds of Republicans turned out Saturday for a drive-thru convention to vote for Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, or replace him with Bob Good as their party nominee. Voting ended at 7 p.m., but the results were not available by 10 p.m.
The 5th District convention played out at the Tree of Life Ministries in Campbell County, just outside Lynchburg, where voters drove through the parking lot to vote. Originally the convention was intended to take place indoors, but the coronavirus pandemic forced convention organizers to rethink the process.
Riggleman is seeking a second term, but has faced tough competition from Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University employee.
Riggleman faced a backlash among some conservative activists in the sprawling district after he officiated in 2019 at a gay wedding for two men who had volunteered for his campaign. Riggleman, who touts a libertarian streak, says Republicans need to expand their base and have a “big tent” philosophy.
The controversy has made the 5th District convention something of a test case for the Virginia GOP, which has not won a statewide race since 2009 and which has lost ground to Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation and the legislature during President Donald Trump’s term. Riggleman is one of four Republicans left in Virginia’s 11-member congressional delegation. All four serve largely rural districts.
Trump has endorsed Riggleman’s re-election bid.
The 5th Congressional District is Virginia’s largest, spanning from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border and includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County. More than 3,500 people registered as delegates.
More than 200 volunteers directed cars, handed out ballots and reviewed voter information. Few people volunteering to hand out ballots were wearing masks or gloves.
Cars weaved through the spacious parking lot. While some people waited 10 to 15 minutes to vote, others waited more than an hour. Convention organizers set up blocks of time for people to vote based on what locality they lived in, but the line for people voting outside of their assigned time block had bottlenecks throughout the day.
Three men carpooled together, but one of them lived in a different locality than the other two. So they had to drive through twice so the one person could vote in the line for the locality where he resides.
Riggleman had favored using a primary, which would have given him an advantage as an incumbent with a larger war chest than Good.
“This is the most perverse way to choose a candidate,” Riggleman said Saturday.
Good supporters favored the convention because it gave them a better chance at unseating Riggleman, whose libertarian positions have irked them. It especially bothered social conservatives last summer when Riggleman officiated a same-sex marriage.
There has been concern about whether that could result in his name being left off the ballot, triggering nightmares of how Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, made that mistake last year and had to run a write-in campaign.
However, Good’s team has been reassuring people they are confident the Board of Elections will grant him an extension.
The Board of Elections meets July 7.
The Republican nominee will face the winner of the June 23 Democratic primary.
The candidates are Roger Dean Huffstetler, a Charlottesville entrepreneur who lost the Democratic nomination for the same seat two years ago; John Lesinski, a former Rappahannock County supervisor; Claire Russo, a Marine veteran from Albemarle County; and Cameron Webb, director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
