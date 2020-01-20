WALTHALL, RHONDA "GAMMY"

WALTHALL, Rhonda Gilbert "Gammy," 67, of Powhatan, born May 15, 1952, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Michael Bruce Walthall; brother, Billy Gilbert; daughter, Renee; and sons, Mark and BJ; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Service will be held, for all who would like to attend, at Richmond Family Worship Center, 7424 Belmont Road, Chesterfield Va. 23832, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Family and friends can start arriving at 1:30 p.m., and the memorial service will start between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to speak will be given that opportunity and the service will be followed by a reception for all to fellowship with one another and the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the church and pastor. The family looks forward to welcoming all who would like to celebrate Rhonda's life.
