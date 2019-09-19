In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo, Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about the new iPhone 11 Pro and Max, during an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. Apple’s iOS 13 software update comes with plenty of privacy enhancements — though in some cases, you need to take the time to understand how they work. Among the changes: You’ll be able to sign in to third-party services with your Apple ID account rather than Facebook’s or Google’s. The free update is available for existing iPhones on Thursday, Sept. 19