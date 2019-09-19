If your relationship with your iPhone feels stale, like it's lost some of its spark, you have an option other than forking over $1,000 for a new one: iOS 13.
Apple's latest free mobile operating system update is available for the iPhone 6s and later that started Thursday morning. There are lots of small changes, like a new octopus animoji, video editing features, and transit directions, as well as some bigger ones like a dark mode and better privacy features.
These five features will most change the Apple experience:
• Sign In with Apple: This is the company's new sign-in option that will act as an alternative to creating custom logins for individual sites, or logging into them with Google or Twitter credentials. It's important for three reasons: The two-factor authentication makes it secure, it can save people from juggling complicated passwords, and Apple says it limits private data sharing with third parties.
Only a handful of apps will offer the option when iOS 13 launches, but Apple is requiring all apps in the App Store that use a third party or social sign-ins to add Sign In with Apple by April.
• Robocall relief: Robocalls are a scourge, and carriers and phone manufacturers are still struggling with the best ways to minimize the automated spam calls. Apple is including two new features in iOS 13 that could help a little.
One is a setting in the Phone section called "Silence Unknown Callers." If someone is calling from a number that's not in the phone's address book - or anywhere in messages or emails that would make Siri believe you know that person - the call will go directly to voice mail. The setting is opt-in only.
iPhones also should begin showing a check mark by numbers that your carrier has verified as not a spoofed call, however, it is unknown when the carriers will introduce that verification.
• Find My everything: Apple has combined its Find My Friends app with its tools for locating your Apple devices, added a tab for finding yourself physically on a map, and dubbed the new app "Find My."
What makes the tool interesting is a new way of locating offline devices. If an Apple Device does not have a WiFi or cellular connection, Apple can try to pinpoint its location using Bluetooth connections from any nearby Apple devices.
• Privacy notifications:You are going to see a lot of semi-alarming pop-up windows after installing iOS 13, warning you that various apps are asking to use Bluetooth or have been using your location in the background in recent days. Some of what Apple has done is an attempt to crack down on crafty apps trying to deduce your location from nearby Bluetooth devices or WiFi base stations.
• Dark Mode: A year after heavily pushing features designed to make people use their phones less, such as screen time tracking and app limits, Apple is rolling out a setting that helps people use them in the dark. The new Dark Mode makes iPhone displays easier to see in lowlight situations by inverting much of what's on the screen, so backgrounds are black and text is white.
