On one side of the bargaining table will be union brass angry about plant closures and embarrassed by scandal. On the other will be auto executives sweating shrinking sales and risky billion-dollar bets to survive an era of disruption.
This is the difficult backdrop the United Auto Workers and Detroit Three have to overcome to clinch new four-year labor contracts. Negotiations kick off this week with handshake ceremonies hosted by one of the largest U.S. unions and car manufacturers employing almost 150,000 members.
General Motors riled the union months ago by putting four U.S. factories on the chopping block. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and its UAW counterparts are still dealing with the legal fallout from ex-union and company officials draining millions from a union training fund to enrich themselves. And Ford is said to be prepared to ask hourly workers to pony up more for health care that will otherwise cost the carmaker dearly next year.
"We've had a 10-year run of strong economics in the U.S. - that doesn't stay on forever," Joe Hinrichs, Ford's automotive president, told reporters Monday. "We need to maintain a competitiveness and a negotiations process that gives us a way to be competitive in any economic cycle."
That's a sentiment UAW President Gary Jones doesn't want to hear. "Despite record profits, labor is still being asked to take concessions," he said. "Our jobs have been outsourced to companies paying lower wages in the United States, Mexico, China and all over the world. This must stop."
Here's a look at the key issues the union and automakers have to overcome to before their contracts expire in mid-September:
• Protecting plants: GM's shock decision to cut off any future product from car and powertrain plants in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland incensed the UAW and made the company a target of criticism from President Donald Trump, Democratic candidates and members of congress.
The union has less of a beef on this front with Fiat Chrysler, which is planning to hire 6,500 workers to boost Jeep SUV and Ram truck output, and Ford, which is currying favor with big investments to build electric and self-driving vehicles in Michigan.
But the union is still going to battle for whatever job security measures it can secure for other factories even though the U.S. auto market is shrinking.
• Temp workers: The Detroit automakers were able to offset some of the additional labor cost added by handing out raises during the last round of contracts in 2015 by convincing the UAW to let them employ more temporary workers. These arrangements are helpful when the companies need extra help to launch a new model or cover summer vacation schedules.
But GM's desire to bring on more temp workers is going to run headlong into UAW leadership, who heard an earful during their bargaining convention in March. Members were fired up about limiting use of temps because they're paid less, are eligible for skimpier benefits and have weaker protections under the union contract.
• Health care: UAW members have some of the best health-care benefits in America, contributing just 3% to their own coverage, compared with 29% for the average employee-covered family plan, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Automakers are crying uncle, with a source at Ford saying health-care costs for its 56,000 hourly workers will top $1 billion next year for the first time. GM pays about $900 million a year for the health benefits of its U.S. hourly staff.
• Corruption scandal: A dark cloud hanging over this year's talks will be the corruption scandal embroiling the training center jointly run by Fiat Chrysler and the UAW.
Federal prosecutors have indicted former officials for participating in a years-long scheme that the federal government has said funneled millions to ex-leaders at the company and union.
Both the company and the union have blamed the scandal on a group of bad apples and insisted the corruption had no impact on their 2015 contract.
Still, the union may feel pressured to put up more of a fight to prove to any doubting members that they are bargaining hard for workers.
