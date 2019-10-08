Dick's Sporting Goods CEO says the chain's change in its gun sale policies has cost the retailer a quarter of a billion dollars in sales.
After 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, Dick's Sporting Goods chief executive Ed Stack said he was removing all assault-style weapons from company stores.
Those unsold guns not only came off the shelves, but off the streets. Rather than return the inventory to manufacturers, Dick's destroyed about $5 million dollars worth of the weapons, turning them into scrap metal.
Stack has brought gun reform to the center of his role as CEO.
In the past year and a half, Dick's has overhauled its gun sales policies, most recently pulling all guns out of more than 100 stores. And even while the National Rifle Association, Republican lawmakers and critical customers have blasted Stack, he says that the company's entire firearms category is under "strategic review."
"We said, 'The system is broken, we need to stand up and say something,'" Stack told CNBC Tuesday morning. "If you have an expertise on this, and you feel that it's important to say, you should stand up and say it."
Tuesday marks the release of Stack's memoir, in which he tracks the company's evolution from a modest regional chain to one of the biggest players in the $70 billion sporting goods market.
Stack often turns to gun reform as a particularly urgent issue facing his company, corporate America and the nation.
Immediately after the Parkland shooting, Stack raised the possibility of getting Dick's out of the gun business altogether.
In his memoir, Stack describes days of internal debates about the financial risk of such a drastic move. Even if the margin rate on guns wasn't terribly strong at Dick's, the company knew that hunters didn't only buy guns, but also hunting coats, boots, socks and other big-ticket items. Plus, hunting had been a mainstay of its business since the company's earliest days.
"If we stopped selling guns altogether, we'd be punishing those customers, some of whom had been with us for sixty years - men and women who knew to treat firearms with respect and who used them for legitimate sport," Stack wrote. "Did it make sense to needlessly alienate loyal Dick's customers who bought shotguns and deer rifles, and were law-abiding and do-right citizens?"
Ultimately, Dick's pulled all assault-style weapons from its stores, banned high-capacity magazines and "bump stocks" that could effectively convert semiautomatic weapons into machine guns.
But that strategy didn't cushion the company entirely. The policy changes after Parkland cost the company about a quarter of a billion dollars, Stack told CBS News. (The company has never disclosed what share of its sales come from gun sales alone.)
For the fiscal year ending Feb. 2, 2019, same-store sales fell 3.1%, according to company earnings, with Stack blaming much of the slump on gun issues. Customers boycotted the company, and more than 60 employees quit.
But there's evidence of a turnaround. In August, Dick's announced that same store sales jumped 3.2% in the second quarter - its strongest showing since 2016 - and the company raised its full year guidance.
