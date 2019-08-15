FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Electrica's stock is tanking after a report which claims the company has been misleading investors. Investigator Harry Markopolos accused GE Thursday, Aug. 15, of engaging in accounting fraud worth $38 billion. He said GE is heading for bankruptcy and is hiding $29 billion in long-term care losses. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)