Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.'s founder said he has decided not to pursue a buyout of his former company. The shares sank.
Thomas D. Sullivan had been working on a deal, including talking to banks and private-equity firms, but the stock price had gotten too high and the company had declined to engage in discussions, he said Friday in an interview. Sullivan has sold some of his shares, and will continue to monitor the situation, he said.
"Unless there is major change in the board and management, I'm sure there will be another opportunity for us," he said.
Lumber Liquidators, which sells hardwood flooring and other home-renovation products, fell 13.16%, or $1.48, to close at $9.77.
Before Sullivan disclosed a large stake in the company on Aug. 20, Lumber Liquidators had declined 15% this year. The shares steadily gained to being up as much as 37% as recently as Tuesday, but have now pared much of that gain.
Sullivan, who started the chain in 1994 that now has about 400 locations, built a stake of 7.7% as he pursued a bid for the company that he said had been poorly managed. He had described the executive team and board as "pathetic," criticizing their spending on a new headquarters, marketing strategy and bonus system for store employees.
Currently, he holds about 1.6%, according to a filing dated Friday. The share sale made Sullivan millions of dollars, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Sullivan now owns Cabinets to Go LLC, a national retailer of kitchen cabinets, flooring, countertops, and installation services based in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Lumber Liquidators trimmed its full-year outlook when it reported earnings last month, noting softening customer traffic and an uncertain tariff environment. It now sees same-store sales - a key gauge for retailers - as flat for the year. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single digits.
Lumber Liquidators didn't respond directly to Sullivan's critiques, but said in a statement earlier this week that management and the board "are actively executing a transformational strategy to position the company for long-term value creation."
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest development.
