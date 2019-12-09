Truist Financial Corp. is officially a thing.
The $28 billion deal combining Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T Corp. and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. — the largest U.S. bank merger in more than a decade — was completed after trading closed last week.
The merged bank, now named Truist, created the nation’s sixth-largest bank. It is now based in Charlotte, N.C., although Atlanta retains the corporate and investment banking division and the community bank headquarters will remain in Winston-Salem.
The rebranded firm started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning under the ticker TFC.
For all the predictions that this transaction would kick off a wave of deals among the biggest regional lenders, the reality in the 10 months since it was announced has been underwhelming. The second-biggest bank deal this year was valued at about $3.9 billion, not even a fifth the size of BB&T’s purchase of SunTrust.
“The reason you didn’t see an immediate splash was because I think our deal was large, it caught everybody off guard. I think a lot of people were skeptical as to whether it would get approved,” Truist CEO Kelly King said in an interview. “It was a wait-and-see attitude. Now the wait-and-see is over.”
Truist shares rose 0.8% to close at $54.72.
When King and Bill Rogers, SunTrust’s former CEO and Truist’s president and chief operating officer, announced the deal in February, they pointed to cost savings that would free up money for technology spending. Bank officials had said they expected to find cost reductions of $1.6 billion annually.
Truist agreed not to shutter any overlapping branches for a year. After that, some will close, King said.
Because the banks’ coverage overlaps, that implies branch closures and layoffs. About 740 of the banks’ more than 3,000 branches are located within 2 miles of each other.
Scale will likely become more important as banks compete in a technology arms race, according to a McKinsey & Co. report in October. Combinations can free up money for tech spending, the consultancy said at the time.
“We are shocked there haven’t been more mergers since the announcement of BB&T and SunTrust,” said Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo. “The need for scale is greater than ever before.”
Banks looking to do major deals may be facing a window that closes at the 2020 election. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, introduced legislation last week requiring more scrutiny for bank mergers. She cited the BB&T-SunTrust deal in the first paragraph of her statement.
The potential for harsher scrutiny may add a sense of urgency to any potential tie-ups.
“If you’re really looking to do something meaningful, you probably want to do it within the next 12 months,” said Kyle Sanders, an analyst at Edward Jones, in an interview.
King said the same: “Certainty is better than uncertainty, so if I were starting fresh today trying to think about doing something, yeah, I’d try to get it done before the election, just because who knows?”
Lenders including Regions Financial Corp. and Toronto-Dominion Bank have expressed interest in transactions. Still, executives and analysts around the industry aren’t convinced the once-predicted wave of big deals will arrive soon.
For one thing, valuations are high: U.S. Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Citizens Financial Group Inc. are among U.S. regional lenders that saw their shares hit 52-week highs last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.