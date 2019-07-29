The Federal Reserve this week is all but certain to cut interest rates despite unemployment being at historic lows, a highly unusual action that is shaping up to be the biggest gamble of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's brief tenure as leader of the world's most powerful economic institution.
Many economists say the Fed is acting prudently to prolong the economic expansion, which this month became the longest in U.S. history. Yet the support is far from unanimous.
Some economists, Fed officials and people on Main Street say the Fed's action will benefit the stock market more than the real economy. And they argue cutting rates would introduce risks that could worsen the next downturn.
Typically, when the Fed slashes interest rates, borrowing costs drop for mortgages, business loans, auto loans, and credit cards, leading to more homes being sold, more businesses investing, and more economic activity overall.
But loans are already cheap and few industries are asking for lower rates, suggesting that other factors outside the Fed's control - a labor shortage, trade wars, a lack of housing supply - are capping the economy's potential.
"A Fed rate cut will have zero impact on the housing market," said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at Lending Tree. "Mortgage rates are already at three-year lows."
The Fed's actions this week, and the stage they set for the rest of the year, will be the most significant of Powell's one-and-a-half year long tenure.
Powell, a low key former private equity executive and think tank scholar, was a surprise pick to lead the world's most important financial institution and has received praise from both sides of the aisle for his stewardship of the central bank amid growing economic uncertainty and near daily tirades from Trump.
Trump appointed Powell but has grown frustrated with the Fed leader's approach, complaining he was wrong to increase interest rates last year and needs to be aggressive about cutting them now.
Powell and his colleagues at the central bank insist that they ignore Trump's tweets and criticism and focus solely on making the right decisions to keep the economy growing, citing a global economic slowdown as a major reason for an interest-rate cut. They also say it's better to cut now to prevent a recession, than to have to wait until a downturn begins.
But by acting early, the Fed introduces new risks of its own. New economic data released Friday showed that the economy slowed in the spring, but it was still expanding at a healthy 2.1 percent.
If a downturn does hit, Fed will have less room to maneuver in the future, and acting in the face of broadly healthy economic data risks making the Fed seems like it's caving to pressure from Trump or Wall Street. The Fed's benchmark interest rate, which serves as a baseline for lending in much of the economy, is currently just shy of 2.5 percent, which is low by historical standards.
"These decisions aren't just a pure slam dunk where it's obvious what to do. These are difficult decisions in uncertain times," said Donald Kohn, a former vice chair of the Fed.
The Fed's likely course is a modest interest rate cut this week - a quarter-point - accompanied by signals stressing that the central bank will wait and see what unfolds before acting again, Kohn said.
But patience will be difficult with Wall Street already pricing in three cuts by the end of the year, and Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, saying the Fed should act "the sooner the better."
The danger of acting too soon is that cheaper borrowing costs will spur even more risky lending that ultimately leads to a bubble bursting, similar to the dot-com era or the housing market crash. Corporate debt, much if fueled by high-risk leveraged lending, is already at a record high. Risky lending offers higher returns to investors, and can be even in more demand when interest rates are low in the economy.
"The Fed feels the need to come in and save the day like Superman, but all the Fed is going to do is encourage more corporate debt," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "It's not going to help, and then the Fed will keep cutting."
