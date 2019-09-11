President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, demanding that it slash interest rates to zero “or less” so the federal government can refinance the public debt that has ballooned during his administration.
The president has repeatedly complained that the European Central Bank’s use of negative interest rates to spur growth tilts global markets against U.S. companies.
But the comments marked his first call for the Fed to embrace similar emergency steps and were at odds with his customary boasts about the strength of the U.S. economy.
In a pair of early-morning tweets, the president assailed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his central bank colleagues as “Boneheads” for not moving more aggressively to cut interest rates. Trump appointed four of the five members of the Fed’s board of governors, including Powell, a frequent target of his vitriol.
“The USA should always be paying the lowest rate,” Trump tweeted. “No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of ‘Boneheads.’ ”
Trump’s tweets come on the heels of a disappointing jobs report and a week before the Fed rate-setting committee’s next meeting. Trump this year has repeatedly attacked the Fed in tweets and public comments, blaming it for any sign of economic weakness even as many economists point to the unintended consequences of his trade war.
In July, the Fed cut the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade, lowering it by a quarter-point, to just below 2.25%.
At the time, Powell said the president’s on-again, off-again tariff threats were chilling business investment and spreading uncertainty through the global economy. The central bank chief said the Fed would do whatever was necessary to “sustain the expansion,” but he stopped short of promising further reductions.
The last time the Fed cut rates to zero was during the Great Recession, and it has never adopted negative rates, even during the 1930s when one-quarter of the labor force was idle.
Despite Trump’s impatience with the central bank, there is little sign that current interest rates are hindering the economy.
“Credit conditions are about as supportive as they have ever been,” the National Federation of Independent Business reported in its most recent survey of small business owners. Likewise, a significant share of large banks eased loan terms, including extending larger credit lines, for their customers, according to the Fed’s latest survey of lending officers.
The president’s demand that the Fed potentially adopt unprecedented monetary stimulus came less than 24 hours after he said “the economy is booming” in a speech to a Washington audience.
“The president is calling for what essentially are emergency monetary policy measures at a time when unemployment is at a 50-year low, the U.S. economy is doing better than its peers’ and is still growing,” said David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy.
