FILE — In this June 14, 2019, file photo a customer shows off his personalized Levi’s tee shirt in the Levi’s store, in New York’s Times Square. The U.S. economy slowed in the spring, and most analysts expect it to weaken further in the months ahead. Yet the main driver of growth, consumer spending, remains vigorous enough to keep the economy growing steadily if still modestly. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)