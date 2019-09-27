FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Bank of New York Mellon chairman and CEO Charles Scharf, left, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wells Fargo is naming Scharf to lead the bank which has been plagued by scandal in recent years. The San Francisco bank said Friday, Sept. 27, that Scharf will take over for C. Allen Parker, who has led Wells Fargo since March when its second CEO stepped down. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)