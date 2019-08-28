A bartender at Mercado Little Spain has sued José Andrés and the company responsible for the massive Spanish food hall and market at Hudson Yards, claiming that the superstar chef and restaurateur's debut project in New York has violated state and federal wage laws.
Tina Braunstein was hired in April to work as a bartender at various sites at the sprawling Mercado Little Spain, which had opened in March at Hudson Yards. In a complaint filed Monday against Andrés and Hudson Hall, the company behind the project, Braunstein alleges that she was paid the tipped minimum wage for work that, according to New York law, requires employers to pay the full minimum wage.
She also alleges that Mercado Little Spain did not pay her the proper overtime wage of $17.50 per hour and did not pay her the correct $15 premium, as required by New York state law, when she worked more than 10 hours in a day. Furthermore, Braunstein alleges that pooled tips were improperly shared with non-service workers, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Neither Andrés nor a company representative were available to talk because of the pending litigation. But a spokeswoman for Mercado Little Spain sent The Washington Post a statement, denying all charges.
"We work very hard to provide our employees with a safe and supportive environment and take claims like this very seriously. We firmly believe that we have properly paid all of our employees and will vigorously defend any claims to the contrary. We are very proud of our employees and entire team in New York."
The plaintiffs in the case could multiply by the hundreds. Braunstein filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York as a class action. The complaint mentions a potential class of 40 members, but Braunstein's attorney, Maimon Kirschenbaum, said his client claims there could be hundreds of Mercado Little Spain employees who may also be underpaid.
At issue, according to Kirschenbaum and the complaint, are the hours during which Braunstein performed side work, such as bar setup, restocking wine, polishing silver and other tasks that don't involve her interacting with the public. If an employee spends more than two hours per shift doing side work, Kirschenbaum said, the employer must pay the worker the full minimum wage for the entire shift, per New York law.
The minimum wage in New York City was raised to $15 per hour this year for companies with 11 or more employees. The tipped minimum wage for food service workers is $10 in New York City.
"It is so unusual for a company like this to make this type of error," Kirschenbaum told The Post on Tuesday. "It's a plain straight minimum-wage violation on a massive scale."
Mercado Little Spain has been generally well-received since its debut. Both Eater New York and The New York Times have given it positive reviews. "I was well into my fifth meal in the complex before I came across a dish I didn't really like; as a general rule, everything is good, which is not something restaurant critics are in the habit of saying," wrote Times critic Pete Wells in a July review.
Kirschenbaum said his niche is representing restaurant workers who accuse employers of wage theft and other labor violations. In 2017, he represented two plaintiffs who accused Sushi Nakazawa, owner Alessandro Borgognone and chef Daisuke Nakazawa of misappropriating tips and not paying workers the minimum wage. (The case has since been settled, Kirschenbaum said.)
Braunstein, and other potential plaintiffs who join the class action, are seeking unpaid wages, liquidated damages, attorneys' fees, and "other legal and equitable relief as this court deems just and proper."
When asked whether he added Andrés to the lawsuit to generate publicity and capitalize on the fame of the humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Kirschenbaum said it was standard practice to name an individual in these type of cases.
"You never know what's going on with a company's finances," Kirschenbaum said. "Having an individual on the hook is always a good way to make sure a company will make good on their debts."
