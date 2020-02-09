Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson stood in the crowded room of reporters after Saturday’s 7-2 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and was frank: The team isn’t where it needs to be at this point in the season. Full effort lacking and execution poor, the Capitals have started to show inconsistencies as the postseason looms.
Earlier this year, Carlson said, if the team had a poor game like the one they played against the Flyers, it was able to sort of “sweep it under the rug.” The Capitals had held the top spot in the standings for most of the season and there was no true sense one lopsided loss would spiral into a larger problem. The team had — and still does have — issues, but they were heightened Saturday.
“Definitely not panicked, but we would really like to see a better, consistent game out of ourselves,” Carlson said.
The Capitals (36-14-5) have lost their grip at the top, with the Boston Bruins now in first place in the league standings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues all surging. The Capitals have posted a 10-8-0 record since the team’s 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Dec. 23 and allowed four or more goals in nine of those games.
More recently, since the All-Star break, the team is 3-3-0 with losses to the Flyers, Predators and Penguins. So, where do the Capitals go from here?
“I don’t think we’ve had enough dominating efforts from our team like we’re capable or used to,” Carlson said. “We’re clawing back, we’re showing a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency making some great plays and putting together some great stretches of hockey, but I just don’t think we’re where we need to be in terms of a full effort.”
Carlson said the team has been talking leading up to the game and meeting about how to find its complete effort, but now, the playes need to find ways to keep themselves “accountable and figure it out.” The accountability started in the room Saturday after the game with individual play. Carlson owned up to his poor defensive showing.
“I’m just speaking from the players’ standpoint, I think if I make a bad pass, I should be able to execute and don’t do anything different other than just execute the pass that you’re capable of and I think I battled with that a lot,” Carlson said.
Capitals coach Todd Reirden, possibly as displeased as he had been all season during a game, has stressed at multiple points that he’s felt the team hasn’t played up to its potential, and Saturday was another example of how and why it isn’t where it needs to be.
The team hasn’t had to address many poor showings this season, but this loss, against a divisional opponent and on a night Alex Ovechkin was gunning for his 699th and 700th career goal, was different. The turnovers and defensive breakdowns were extensive. Several players made egregious errors.
“From top to bottom, we didn’t have it,” Reirden said. “We weren’t sharp and it’s up to us to respond in a meaningful game on Monday [against the New York Islanders].”
For a squad that has staked its identity in comebacks this season, Saturday also showed the flip side of a team that looked worse as the game went on. Plays that started to look promising quickly spiraled and were turned over right away. The Flyers had quick strikes. The Capitals just “didn’t play smart,” said defenseman Radko Gudas, at the start of the second period, with turnovers that cost the Capitals almost instantly.
As Gudas lamented, the mistakes came shift after shift. The team gave up pucks in the slot — it didn’t get the pucks too deep. When the Flyers had a quick turnaround, Washington wasn’t in its structure.
“I think it was just too much not executing well what we’re capable of doing,” Carlson said. “I think when it seems like that that’s pretty deflating and sometimes trying to change things up is counterintuitive, as well. So, I think we’re all good players and [need to] stick to our guns a little bit more.”
While the two did not directly correlate, the team also went with altered personnel in Saturday’s matchup. Nick Jensen was a healthy scratch for the first time this season as Martin Fehervary got into his second straight game. He was paired with Dmitry Orlov on the second pair, with Orlov playing mainly on his off side. There is no indication of how long Fehervary will be up with the big club, but the team wanted to take stock of its inventory as the February trade deadline looms.
“We were feeling pretty confident right now,” Gudas said. “I think we maybe lost it tonight at times and it’s costing us instead of knowing that we can make the play, maybe afraid of making our play and trying to force some plays that are not necessarily there and show our fans something more that we feel like they deserve at this time of the season. Simple hockey is usually the key to success.”
