Redskins allow Trent Williams to pursue trade

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams missed all of last season because of a misdiagnosed medical issue that fractured his relationship with the team.

 jonathan newton/washington post

The Washington Redskins have told star left tackle Trent Williams that he is free to seek a trade on his own, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, missed all of last season in a dispute with the Redskins and former team president Bruce Allen over the treatment of a growth on Williams’ scalp that turned out to be rare form of cancer. New Redskins coach Ron Rivera has been talking to Williams, hoping to find a way to get Williams to come back.

ESPN was first to report this latest development.

As recently as last week, some familiar with the situation expressed optimism that Williams would return to the Redskins, saying conversations had advanced to a point to where the discussions were only about money. But Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, wants a new deal that would make him one of the highest paid tackles in the NFL, a figure that could exceed $19 million a year.

The Redskins, through a spokesman, declined to comment about Williams on Thursday.

By allowing Williams to pursue a trade, Rivera could be letting the 31-year-old tackle see what kind of value he has in the open market. Such a move would also let Rivera determine Williams’ trade value. Last year, one NFL executive said he thought Washington could get a second-round draft pick for Williams.

NFL free agency opens in two weeks, giving the Redskins an unofficial deadline to finding a resolution to Williams’ situation.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started