WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since October, Stephen Strasburg was back on a mound in a real game. The Washington Nationals right-hander looked, at first, as though he hadn’t missed a beat, pawing the dirt, attacking the hitters and retiring the first three, two on strikeouts. He was here to build himself back into the pitcher who had just been named World Series MVP.
Still, the cool Friday afternoon in Florida felt odd. There was a yawning gap between this start and Strasburg’s last, under bright lights, on national television, in Game 6 of baseball’s greatest stage. He told one of the trainers he felt “weird.”
“The last time I was in a competitive setting was in a pretty big situation,” Strasburg said. “You try not to think about how you’re feeling out there, but it didn’t really have the same rush of adrenaline.”
The outing itself — one inning, three hits, three runs against the Tampa Bay Rays — didn’t faze Strasburg. He threw the planned 35 pitches and got the movement he wanted from his off-speed pitches. He reviewed the video and spotted a mechanical flaw, his hips out front too early, that will be easy enough to tweak. The importance of Friday was resetting the between-starts routine he credited with keying his success last season, one of the most dominant and durable of his career.
“It’s beneficial for [Strasburg] to get into that as soon as possible,” pitching coach Paul Menhart said of the loop. “He’s trying to repeat it all now and make it all habitual.”
The routine, about which Strasburg remains guarded, includes running, film study, weight work and side sessions typical for starters. He learned the key is to trust his gut and not push himself to do something he shouldn’t, like throw when soreness lingers. He feels so strongly about it that, during negotiations on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed in December, he asked for Nationals Park to remain open all offseason so he could use the familiar weight room.
Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg is figuring himself out. Last year, he honed a pitch mix he likes — roughly a quarter each of his curve, fastball, change-up and sinker — and Menhart said Strasburg wants to keep it almost the same this season. He has become more vocal in team meetings, and just the other day, he finished his work early but hung around to watch the organization’s younger pitchers. The consistency and subsequent changes in behavior seemingly are connected.
“He’s in a good place mentally,” Martinez said. “He’s trying to build off what happened last year, and how he really felt last year. He had fun.” The manager emphasized the word as only someone who knew Strasburg when he wasn’t having fun could. “It was good to see.”
This spring, Menhart and Strasburg have spent a lot of time in deep conversation. During “dry work,” like when Strasburg goes through his motion without throwing a ball, he sometimes asks Menhart what looks different. Strasburg can feel something is off, but he can’t pinpoint it. And this, to Menhart, becomes a subtle symbol of Strasburg’s maturation.
“It’s not a panic-type situation,” the pitching coach said. “It’s more, maybe I’m doing something a little different, I can figure this out. He thinks about it, talks about it. He just has a really good, innate ability — now it’s innate, I should say — to make those adjustments on the fly.”
In the next month, the Nationals want to gradually build Strasburg to about 100 pitches. That’s where he wants to be when the games start to count again. And the veteran who has been at the highest and lowest moments of this franchise’s history knows how to get there.
No matter what happened in his first outing, a strikeout or a two-run double, Strasburg walked off the mound and restarted the routine he maintains during starts. He pawed the dirt, squeezed the baseball and attacked the next hitter. He fired again and again and looked, in a way, like a metronome.
