This $12 Chilean sauvignon blanc (right) brings orchard fruit to your glass. Others to try (from left): a Spanish garnacha, an Italian red and rosés from Virginia and Italy.

 Tom McCorkle/the washington post

Here are some great value wines for casual late-summer sipping. Our greatest value this week is a delicious sauvignon blanc from Chile, which happens to be kosher and vegan. We also have two delightful wines — a rosso and rosato — from Tuscany, and an old-vine garnacha from Spain to match those grilled sausages from your cookout.

GREAT VALUE

Lion & Dove Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Two stars

Curico Valley, Chile, $12

Here’s a tasty sauvignon blanc, without the aggressive grassiness the grape can often show. Instead, it offers nice flavors of orchard fruit. At room temperature, it also has intriguing bitter aromas, sort of like a nice vermouth. The bitterness softens with a moderate chill (don’t we all?). Bonus: it’s kosher. And vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13%.

GREAT VALUE

Ali Red Wine 2016

2.5 stars

Tuscany, Italy, $15

This is a lovely Tuscan red that you will want to enjoy this often with pasta, pizza, burgers and stews. Look for flavors of dried cherries and cocoa, with some smoky notes and savory herbs. ABV: 13%.

GREAT VALUE

Ali Sangiovese Rosato 2018

2.5 stars

Tuscany, $15

What a pretty rosé! Bright flavors of strawberries and mint, with a lovely dry, fruity finish. This is delicious by itself, but you can pair it with appetizers or light meals such as salads. I suggest lunch on the patio. ABV: 12.5%.

Paradise Springs Virginia Nana’s Rosé 2018

2 stars

Virginia, $24

From Paradise Springs in Clifton, this Virginia rosé is pale pink in color with light aromas and flavors of watermelon and raspberry. Paradise Springs also has an outpost in Santa Barbara County, Calif., where it produces a delicious rosé from grenache called Pink Ash ($29), commemorating wildfires that threatened wine country last year, with a label painted by actor Billy Zane. ABV: 11.5%.

GREAT VALUE

Burgo Viejo Old Vine Garnacha 2016

Two stars

Rioja, Spain, $13

Spicy blackberry jam, spiked with wild herbs. That’s this juicy garnacha, which wants to wash down the burgers or sausages from your late-summer cookouts. ABV: 13.5%.

Three stars: Exceptional

Two stars: Excellent

One star: Very good

Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.

