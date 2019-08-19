President Donald Trump on Monday sought to play down the risk of a recession while also pinning the blame for a potential economic downturn on the Federal Reserve, chastising the central bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, for a "horrendous lack of vision."
Meanwhile, several senior White House officials have begun discussing whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut as a way to arrest an economic slowdown, three people familiar with the discussions said, revealing the growing concerns by the president's top economic aides.
In a tweet, Trump also called for the Fed to reduce interest rates by at least 100 basis points, marking an escalation of his demands on the central bank. Trump has frequently lashed out at Powell but had never used the phrase "basis points" in a tweet or made such a specific demand.
"Our Economy is very strong, despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed, but the Democrats are trying to 'will' the Economy to be bad for purposes of the 2020 Election," Trump tweeted. "Very Selfish! Our dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world."
He then declared that interest rates, "over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well."
"If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!" he said.
The Fed funds rate, which Trump is trying to tell central bankers to cut, is currently set at 2.25 percent. Slashing it 100 basis points would lower this rate to 1.25 percent, giving them very little additional wiggle room to maneuver if a full-fledged recession began.
His directive for them to launch a new phase of "quantitative easing" is shorthand for asking the Fed to pump more money into the economy, a step that could weaken the U.S. dollar. This is also seen as an extreme step that central bankers take when they are trying to urgently address a slumping economy, not a tactic that is employed when the economy is strong.
Fed officials have said they do not make decisions based on political pressure, but Trump has taken his attacks on the central bank to new extremes, particularly this month amid numerous signs that the U.S. economy is weakening more than expected.
On the possible push for a temporary payroll tax cut, the officials say the talks are still in their early stages. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose internal discussions, have not decided whether to formally push Congress to approve the cut.
Millions of Americans pay a "payroll tax" on their earnings, a 6.2 percent levy that is used to finance Medicare and Social Security programs. The payroll tax was last cut during the Obama administration, to 4.2 percent, as a way to encourage more consumer spending during the recent economic downturn. But the cut was allowed to reset back up to 6.2 percent in 2013.
Americans pay payroll taxes on income up to $132,900, so cutting the payroll tax has remained a popular idea for many lawmakers seeking to deliver savings for middle-income earners and not the wealthiest Americans. But payroll tax cuts can also add dramatically to the deficit and - depending on how they are designed - pull billions of dollars away from Social Security and Medicare.
Trump and top aides have spent the past few days trying to convince the public that the economy is strong and that fears about a recession are misguided. But White House officials quietly have begun scrambling for new ideas to reverse public concerns and boost business confidence.
