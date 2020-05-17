When he’s not studying for exams or otherwise doing what’s necessary to complete the 11th grade and move on to his senior year at Godwin High, Charlie Hamilton often can be found at his lathe in the corner of his family’s garage, turning salvaged logs into handsome bowls.
In order to keep the dust from flying everywhere, he works behind an industrial-strength clear curtain, which his family has taken to calling “Charlie’s little bubble.”
Hamilton has been dabbling in woodworking and bowl-turning since middle school, but since late March, with schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has focused his pastime on helping others.
He and Charlie Unice, a friend since kindergarten, partnered to create the Serving Bowls Project (www.servingbowls.org), an effort to raise money for food banks. Hamilton makes the bowls while Unice handles the business side of things, including marketing, customer service and filling orders.
“I think that as a team, we both sympathize with the people financially impacted by the virus, and we, instead of just doing our part by social distancing, we wanted to do something that would more directly help the people who need it most,” said Hamilton, a junior at Godwin’s Center for Medical Sciences.
Unice, a junior at the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies, said, “I think Charlie and I are both blessed with the freedom to not worry about where our next meal is coming from, and feel it is our duty to spend our free time working to alleviate those worries from people who aren’t as fortunate during this stressful time.”
The Charlies, now both 17, met in kindergarten at Tuckahoe Elementary School in Henrico County, attracted, in part, to each another by their shared name.
“Charlie was really tall,” Unice said. “When we were in kindergarten, I was kind of scared of him because he was about double my height.”
They became friends anyway.
In middle school, Hamilton had a class in which he learned to make a wooden pen. For his 12th birthday, he received a small lathe, and he started making pens to sell to friends and family and eventually moved to making bowls to sell.
He was intrigued by the notion of making money doing something he enjoyed, not so much to have cash in his pocket but to be able to plow the money back into his little business so he could buy “larger tools which allowed me to make even bigger bowls and more advanced projects.”
“From there, my skills grew, and I’ve just been really passionate since then,” he said.
He started in the family’s garden shed and, as he acquired larger tools over the years, ended up moving into his “bubble” in the garage.
I asked if he came from a long line of wood-turners, and he said no, although his family has been very supportive of his interest. Much of what he’s learned has come from watching YouTube videos and also through his connection to the local community of woodworkers and wood-turners.
How good has he become? Last summer, he took home the grand prize in the high school division of the American Association of Woodturners Turning to the Future Competition at a woodworking fair in Las Vegas.
Making wooden bowls involves a number of steps, starting with finding large chunks of wood, preferably logs, which was one of the big challenges he faced getting started a few years ago, as finding freshly cut logs is not as easy as stopping by a lumber store and picking up a board.
Fallen trees, particularly after storms, have become a primary source of wood. He drives around after storms, his chainsaw in his trunk, seeing what he can find.
“People kind of learn that I’m the guy looking for trees,” he said with a laugh. “I’m kind of taking trash and turning it into functional little pieces of art, I guess.”
For his bowl work, any wood “that’s kind of pretty” will work, but he prefers hardwoods, such as cherry, maple and walnut.
He will “rough-turn” the fresh wood into a crude, chunky bowl that then needs weeks to dry before it can be fashioned into a smooth, refined finished product. The rough-turning, he finds fun; the finishing stage, which requires considerable sanding, can be a little on the tedious side.
At any rate, he had a number of rough-turned bowls that were drying on the shelf when the pandemic struck, shackling the economy and leaving many out of jobs, temporarily or permanently.
Which got him to thinking: What if he could turn those unfinished bowls on the shelf into finished pieces that could generate sales and then turn those into donations for people in need?
He called Unice — who, Hamilton says, is as passionate about business and writing as he is about woodworking — and they got to work.
With Hamilton turning out bowls and Unice working on the website and pushing sales on sites such as Instagram, they’ve sold more than 30 bowls, and already donated $3,000 to Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks across the country (which includes Feed More in Richmond).
Except for shipping expenses, all of the money raised from the sales is going to Feeding America.
Their goal is to reach $10,000 in donations (once they both get cranking again after final exams), and they’ve augmented the bowls with Serving Bowls shirts and hoodies and plan to add serving trays.
Lorna Wyckoff, a local editor and writer who told me about Serving Bowls in the first place, said she bought a bowl to support her friend’s son (Unice) and because it was “an excellent cause.” It was the last bowl of the first batch, she learned.
“When I got it, I realized why. They are perfectly lovely, beautifully crafted and each one unique,” she said.
She since has purchased several as wedding gifts.
“What’s not to like?” she said. “Written on the box of one of my purchases: ‘Thank you so much for providing 700 meals to those in need.’”
Hamilton is looking to study industrial design in college and then pursue a career in the field. Unice is interested in studying business with a focus on data analytics. He’d like to work at a startup business or with a sports team in the analytics department.
No matter where they wind up in college, Unice is thinking they’d like to continue the Serving Bowls Project during the summers “because there are always going to be hungry people.”
