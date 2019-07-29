Watermelon is 92% water, making it almost as thirst-quenching as an actual glass of water. (Ancient Egyptians, who knew something about desert heat, began harvesting watermelons nearly 5,000 years ago.) With National Watermelon Day coming up Saturday, it’s time to consider the many ways you might enjoy the unofficial fruit of hot, hot summer.
Seedless varieties, which are not the result of genetic engineering but actually are the product of the age-old practice of cross-breeding, now make up about 85% of the watermelon market. That’s bad news if you want to have a seed-spitting contest, but great if you’d rather not pick seeds out of your salad or if you plan on pureeing your watermelon for a smoothie.
Choose a melon that has a creamy yellow spot on its underside, where it rested on the ground while ripening. It should feel heavy for its size and make a hollow sound when tapped, both indications that it is juicy. A whole watermelon will keep on your countertop for a week or so, longer if you store it in the refrigerator. Cut up and stored in an airtight container, watermelon pieces will stay fresh for three to five days.
