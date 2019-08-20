We’re not for sale, Greenlanders reiterate

Greenland is again in the spotlight by reiterating that the world’s largest island is not for sale. At a meeting Tuesday in Iceland of Nordic government leaders, Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen said that President Donald Trump’s idea of buying his nation “is not something to joke about.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “an absurd discussion.”

