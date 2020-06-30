8 years ago, the derecho left one third of Va. in the dark

You are the owner of this article.
This week marks eight years since the region's most widespread windstorm in recent memory: the derecho of June 29, 2012.

Gusts topping 70 mph caused trees to fall in widespread fashion and plunged nearly one third of the state into the dark during a week of searing weather. The storm claimed five lives in the state and injured 16 people. In areas without power, the ongoing heat wave caused at least eight deaths.

For more details about that powerful storm, see:

• our 2017 story with derecho Q&A.

• this year's look back at the storm from the Roanoke Times.

The June 29, 2012 derecho by the numbers:

(according to the National Weather Service / Storm Prediction Center / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

• 11: states affected, plus the District of Columbia.

• 1,195: locations with reported wind damage in the database.

• 700 miles: approximate length of continuous severe wind swath between the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

• 12 hours: approximate duration.

• $3.3 billion: estimated damage total.

• 106 mph: unofficial peak gust near Cambridge, Ohio.

• 87 mph: highest gust measured in Virginia, near Wintergreen in Nelson County.

• 81 mph: peak gust at Roanoke.

• 59 mph: peak gust at Richmond International Airport.

• 4 million: approximate number of customers without power overall.

• 1,076,051: Virginia customers without power at the outage's peak.

• 89,104: Virginia customers still without power on July 5.

• 103 degrees: Richmond’s afternoon high hours before the storm.

• 102 degrees: Richmond's hottest high during the week following the storm.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

