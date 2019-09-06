A look at recent hurricane landfalls in N.C.
Here are the most recent hurricane landfalls in North Carolina by Saffir-Simpson wind category. Category 1: Florence, September 2018. Category 2: Arthur, July 2014. Category 3: Fran, September 1996. Category 4: Hazel, October 1954. Category 5: none on record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.