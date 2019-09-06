A look at recent hurricane landfalls in N.C.

Here are the most recent hurricane landfalls in North Carolina by Saffir-Simpson wind category. Category 1: Florence, September 2018. Category 2: Arthur, July 2014. Category 3: Fran, September 1996. Category 4: Hazel, October 1954. Category 5: none on record.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription