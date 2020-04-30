You are the owner of this article.
After Richmond's wettest day in several months, the James River will head for another minor flood this weekend

Projected level for the James River at Richmond's Westham gauge, showing rising levels following Thursday's rain. Minor flooding is predicted for Saturday.

Thursday evening update

Richmond is done with soaking rain now, but some occasional showers will linger overnight and into Friday. 

That runoff is expected to cause minor flooding on the James River over the weekend.

Any additional rainfall overnight and Friday will be spotty, lighter and short-lived compared with we saw Thursday. Dry, sunny and warmer weather will return for Saturday. The next front will bring a chance of showers and storms late Sunday.

With 1.7 inches reported at Richmond International Airport through 5 p.m., Thursday was officially the wettest day so far this year. Previously, Richmond's record for wettest April 30 was set in 1895 at 0.93 inches. Statistically, that was one of the easiest daily precipitation records to surpass. Now, Richmond only has eight other days on the calendar with a daily precipitation record below 1 inch.

The last day with a higher rain total at RIC airport was July 4, 2019. The last time April featured a wetter day was in 2008.

Totals across central Virginia generally ranged between 1 and 2 inches, with some amounts in excess of 2 inches along the crest of the Blue Ridge and also to the east in portions of Tidewater.

James River set to rise

The National Weather Service projects a crest of 14.3 feet at the Westham gauge on Saturday, 2.3 feet above the minor flooding threshold. That would be similar to the flood on April 14. Then, the level will drop below flood stage on Sunday.

Downstream, the gauge at Great Shiplock park is projected to peak at 9.4 feet on Saturday, or 1.4 feet above minor flood stage.

Most of the state's major rivers will be above normal levels, but serious flooding is not expected.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer

