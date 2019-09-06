Friday late morning update:
Regional satellite and radar view of Dorian at 10:55 a.m. Friday.
Boyer, John
Hurricane Dorian is pounding the Outer Banks this morning while Hampton Roads awaits worsening rain, wind and surge.
As of 11 a.m., the eye of Dorian was just east of Hatteras Island and the storm will steadily move away from the mainland as the day goes on.
At 8:35 a.m., Dorian officially made landfall at Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The western fringe of Dorian's rain passed through Richmond earlier this morning, with a peak gust of 32 mph so far.
Now, the rain is staying east of Interstate 95 and it appears Richmond will be mostly dry for the rest of the day. Breezy conditions will continue into the afternoon, however.
Metro Richmond and Central Virginia:
Expect a breezy Friday, with a few gusts as high as 35 or 40 mph. While the winds won't be strong enough to cause structural damage or major outages, isolated issues with trees, branches and power lines can't be ruled out. Rain totals will be too low for flooding concerns.
Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Williamsburg:
Dorian's winds and rain will be increasingly potent just to the east and southeast of metro Richmond. Peak gusts on Friday could hit 45 to 55 mph, leading to scattered tree damage and outages.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore:
Friday will be a rough, hazardous day for travel in and around Hampton Roads. The region will face sustained tropical storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph with higher gusts.
Inland flooding could result from several inches of rain, and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge on top of the afternoon high tide will lead to coastal flooding.
Conditions will peak this afternoon, then ease throughout the evening hours.
Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Fredericksburg, Piedmont and Northern Virginia:
This area will not be affected by Dorian's rain or wind in any significant way.
Latest track and reports:
Official forecast track for Hurricane Dorian as of 11 a.m. Friday. Dangerous conditions will extend outward from the "cone of uncertainty," which shows where the eye of the storm is most likely to move.
NOAA NHC
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 50 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., with sustained winds of 90 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 220 miles from the center, but hurricane-force winds only extend up to 45 miles.
The western edge of the eye wall hit Cape Lookout with sustained hurricane winds of 74 mph and a gust to 94 mph.
Ocracoke reported a gust to 89 mph just before 7 a.m., and Avon on Hatteras Island saw a gust to 98 mph around 10 a.m.
The eye is now moving northeast at a faster pace of 17 mph, and will continue to accelerate out to sea as the day goes on.
Watches and warnings:
Storm surge warnings are in effect from Salter Path, N.C. to Poquoson, Va., including Hampton Roads, the lower James River, and the sounds and tidal rivers of North Carolina. Depth of inundation will vary by location and tide cycles, but some areas will see several feet of coastal flooding.
Warnings for coastal flooding are in effect for the York River and Rappahannock River along the Middle Peninsula plus the lower Eastern Shore, and may be expanded to the Northern Neck.
Hurricane warnings are posted from Bogue Inlet, N.C. to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of coastal Virginia and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, including areas along the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac River.
Inland Virginia localities under in the tropical storm warning include:
• Westmoreland, Richmond County, Northumberland and Lancaster on the Northern Neck.
• Eastern Essex, eastern King and Queen, eastern King William, Middlesex, Mathews and Gloucester on the Middle Peninsula.
• New Kent, Charles City, James City, Williamsburg, York and the Virginia Peninsula.
• Prince George, Hopewell, Petersburg, Sussex, Surry, Greensville, Emporia, Southampton, Franklin and Isle of Wight in Southeastern Virginia.
• All of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.
Metro Richmond forecast timeline:
Computer model simulation of Dorian's rain from Friday morning to Friday evening, as of 5 a.m.
TROPICALTIDBITS.COM
Friday afternoon
Mostly cloudy, giving way to some late afternoon sun. Isolated showers along and east of Interstate 95 will gradually clear out, but no steady or significant rain is expected.
Diminishing winds from the north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph.
Friday evening
Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Hazards across the region:
Forecast as of Friday morning.
NWS
Storm surge:
Plan for damaging, disruptive coastal flooding on Friday across Hampton Roads and the tidal portions of the James River and York River, especially coinciding with Friday afternoon's high tide.
Low-lying coastal roads and properties that already experience recurrent flooding (generally, Zone A areas) are likely to be inundated with 2 to 4 feet of water.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Hampton Roads is likely to experience the most significant coastal flooding event since Sandy in 2012, though it won't be as bad as Irene in 2011 or Isabel in 2003.
In addition, minor flooding is forecast to accompany Saturday's high tides.
Along the Outer Banks, a surge of 4 to 7 feet with 10- to 15-foot waves will cause significant erosion and dune loss.
Rain:
Rainfall forecast as of Friday morning.
NWS WAKEFIELD
The highest chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across inland areas will be through coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
Because we'll be on the western side of the storm, there should be a sharp gradient in totals across the region with very little west of Richmond and Interstate 95 but several inches in southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
Richmond will see less than 1 inch of rain, so flash flooding and river flooding are not expected in or near the metro area.
Showers will exit eastern Virginia this evening as the storm heads out to sea.
Forecast as of Friday morning.
NWS
Wind:
Dorian will generate breezy conditions in central Virginia, though damaging, gusty wind is only concern for the Tidewater region and points south.
Peak wind gust forecast as of Friday morning.
NWS WAKEFIELD
The National Weather Service in Wakefield expects gusts to 40 or 45 mph as far west as Interstate 95 on Friday morning.
For comparison, the highest gust Richmond International Airport reported during Michael last October was 56 mph.
Hampton Roads can expect sustained tropical storm conditions this morning and afternoon, moving out by the evening.
Gusts could hit 70 to 75 mph in Virginia Beach, which will be the part of the state closest to the center of the storm.
Tornadoes:
For central Virginia, we'll be on the side of the storm that is unfavorable for a significant tornado threat.
Across the region, the primary threat for tornadoes will be focused on coastal North Carolina and far southeastern Virginia today.
While a tornado can't be ruled out in Virginia, this does not have the look of a very active Florence-type situation.
Look for updates to this story later today.
