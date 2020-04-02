Backyard Brainstorm: Check out the International Space Station over Va. this weekend

Backyard Brainstorm Part 2: Satellite spotting.
Regular readers might be familiar with my brief once-or-twice per month reminders to look up and catch the International Space Station zooming 260 miles overhead at 17,500 miles per hour.
The orbiting laboratory isn't a natural wonder in our neighborhood, but the excuse to check out the night sky often prompts great responses.
Today would have been one of those reminder days, but this second entry in the new "Backyard Brainstorm" series is an opportunity to go into a little more depth about what we're looking up for and why.
The ISS orbits the Earth roughly every 90 minutes, or 16 times per day. Most of its passes over us aren't visible because they occur during daytime or too late at night when the satellite is fully cloaked by the Earth's shadow. Only the hours right after sunset, or right before dawn, provide the right geometry for the sun's light to reflect off its football field-sized solar panel array and dazzle our eyes here on the ground.
It's also location-dependent: the apparent path of the ISS through the night sky will look different for skywatchers in other cities, or it may not be visible at all. (So don't call up your cousin in California and tell them to look where you're looking - they'll be disappointed).
There are dozens of ISS passes per month that are visible under the right conditions, but are too dim, too low on the horizon, too brief, or too early in the morning to be worth encouraging lots of people to head outside for.
That leaves a handful of good evening passes per month, often about three, that promise to be unmistakably bright, high, long and unobstructed. Those are the ones I usually write about.
Unless, of course, there are clouds.
There's no equipment required this time, but a compass could come in handy.
Viewing the ISS from metro Richmond
Friday, April 3
• 9:17 p.m. for two minutes, appearing over the northwest horizon but disappearing before crossing Ursa Major.
Saturday, April 4
• 8:29 pm. for five minutes, crossing from northwest to east while only getting as high as 39 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Monday, April 6
• 8:33 p.m. for four minutes, rising over the northwest, arcing somewhat higher in the southwestern sky and setting in the southeast.
For answers to more frequently asked questions and to sign up for notifications, visit: spotthestation.nasa.gov
For a more technical resource, including information about thousands of other satellites, check out heavens-above.com.
This month brings a shift change aboard the station, which has been continuously inhabited since 2000 and has played host to 2,800 research projects. According to NASA, American astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka are scheduled to return to Earth on April 17 after several months aboard. Another American, Chris Cassidy, is set to arrive on April 9 along with Russian crewmates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
The most recent cargo resupply launch from Wallops Island, Va., blasted off on Feb. 15.
Though the ISS can be the brightest human-made object, it's certainly not the only interesting thing visible from Virginia with the naked eye. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.