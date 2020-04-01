Backyard Brainstorm: How do these April showers measure up in your neighborhood?

Day 1: Precipitation participation.
Say that 10 times fast.
Maybe “CoCoRaHS” is a bit easier to pronounce: (cocoa-raws).
It stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, a nationwide volunteer weather-watching program.
Today there are more than 20,000 participants, including hundreds in Virginia.
We default to reporting how much rain fell at Richmond International Airport’s official gauge. But what about the rain in Manchester, Matoaca and Montpelier?
The rainfall results can be vastly different from neighborhood to neighborhood, especially once summer’s scattered thunderstorms kick in.
Extra reports funneled through CoCoRaHS don’t just give us a better picture of the past weather, they also make forecasts and warnings more accurate.
“These rainfall analyses play an important role in river forecasting, calculating runoff and flood potential,” said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
“CoCoRaHS observations taken by citizen scientists fill in a lot of observational gaps and are a huge benefit to everyone,” he said.
That, in turn, helps my reports about how weather patterns affect the state.
And I’m proud to be a part of it, too. One year in, and I’ve logged nearly 4 feet of precipitation: hundredths and tenths of inches at a time.
Ready to get started?
Some equipment and assembly is required, and a little bit of training is necessary, too.
First, visit www.cocorahs.org ... or reach out to Alec Butner, meteorologist at NWS Wakefield who is the program coordinator for this region: alec.butner@noaa.gov
You’ll need to get your hands on the standardized, sturdy clear plastic gauge used for the program. Then, check out a training session to figure out the proper place to site it in your yard, and what to do on those special days when there’s sleet, snow or hail.
Snow provides a fun wrinkle. This winter, I only got one chance to try my hand at working out the liquid equivalent of our paltry flakes.
But once you’re set up and get the hang of it, it’s like a little personal surprise to unwrap every morning.
How much in the gauge? Maybe I got the most rain in the area last night?
You can submit your numbers right away using the CoCoRaHS observer app.
And for kids, it can be a clever way to connect math, measurements and Earth science knowledge.
They could guess how many days it would it take to measure the same amount of rain as their height, then put it to the test.
We certainly don’t want to wish this April sunshine away, but a lot of us would be happy to wash out the pollen. Why not make it interesting?
Look for new topics in the days ahead. Thanks for your emailed ideas and please keep them coming.
