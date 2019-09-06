The Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Friday morning warned residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Island about possible storm surge from the sound after Hurricane Dorian passed over Buxton and Hatteras.
"On the backside of the storm, winds will push water from the sound onto the islands. The water can rush in quickly as wind patterns shift. Residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Island should be prepared for extensive sound-side surge."
The post also included an image of Highway 12 covered with water.
You can see N.C. traffic cameras HERE.
You can see Va. traffic cameras HERE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.