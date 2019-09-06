Highway 12, milepost 76

Highway 12, milepost 76 on Ocracoke Island on Friday morning.

 NCDOT
Storm surge for Pamlico Sound at Ocracoke

The speed of the storm surge can be seen in this reading from a flood gauge in Pamlico County at Ocracoke, N.C.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Friday morning warned residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Island about possible storm surge from the sound after Hurricane Dorian passed over Buxton and Hatteras. 

"On the backside of the storm, winds will push water from the sound onto the islands. The water can rush in quickly as wind patterns shift. Residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Island should be prepared for extensive sound-side surge."

The post also included an image of Highway 12 covered with water. 

You can see N.C. traffic cameras HERE.

You can see Va. traffic cameras HERE.

