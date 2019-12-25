Christmas Day Weatherline

We’ll have to dream of a white Christmas
It’s been nine years since Richmond’s last snowy Christmas, when a holiday storm in 2010 left 2 to 5 inches in the metro area. The last Christmas with a high below freezing was 2000. It’s been 30 years since the holiday had a bitter low in the single digits.
