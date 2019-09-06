More than 45,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in southeastern Virginia as of 9:30 a.m.
According to Dominion Energy's online outage map, 45,307 of their 734,252 customers in the region were without power. The hardest his areas were Virginia Beach (24,272), Chesapeake (14,293) and Isle of Wight (2,091).
Only 437 customers in the Richmond area were without power -- 257 in Charles City County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.