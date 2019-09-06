20181012_MET_WEAT_JM01

Mutual aid trucks arrive at the Richmond Raceway where Dominion Energy is marshalling assets to deploy once it it determined where damage from Michael requires it.

 JOE MAHONEY

More than 45,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in southeastern Virginia as of 9:30 a.m.

According to Dominion Energy's online outage map, 45,307 of their 734,252 customers in the region were without power. The hardest his areas were Virginia Beach (24,272), Chesapeake (14,293) and Isle of Wight (2,091).

Only 437 customers in the Richmond area were without power -- 257 in Charles City County.

