You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS FORECAST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO
HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY.

GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ.  CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE
POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP.

STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES...


&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM.
* FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 08:30 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.2 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS
EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.3 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW.
* AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO
DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.4 FEET ON
APR 21 2019.

&&
breaking featured

Downpours prompt a new flash flood warning for parts of Chesterfield and Henrico until 8:30 p.m.

  • 0
244 RADAR.PNG

Radar map as of 5:43 p.m., with the flash flood warning outlined in the green polygon.

5:55 p.m. update

Be on the lookout for high water as downpours continue to rumble across central Virginia this evening.

flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for:

• eastern Chesterfield County, including Chester, Bensley and Bellwood.

• southern Henrico County, including Varina and areas south of Richmond International Airport.

A slow-moving storm caused at least 2 to 3 inches of rain to fall near Interstate 95 and Route 10, which is enough to cause rises on nearby streams and creeks, and flood some roads and low-lying areas. Another 1 to 2 inches could fall as storms linger into the early evening.

For the rest of this evening, more showers and storms are possible across central Virginia in hit-or-miss fashion, generally with a southwest-to-northeast motion. The activity is likely to taper off between 8 p.m. and midnight.

***

Earlier in the afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warning had been in effect for the northern part of metro Richmond between Short Pump and Ashland. Both warnings have now expired.

Here are reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield:

• A gauge near Glen Allen reported nearly 2 inches of rainfall during 15 minutes.

• water covered some roads in Short Pump.

• At 2:55 p.m., a lightning strike caused a house fire on North Oaks Drive east of Ashland in Hanover County.

According to Dominion Energy's online outage map, there were 2,848 customers without power in the Richmond metro region as of 3 p.m., mainly in Henrico County and Hanover County. That figure dropped to 447 customers by 5:30 p.m.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

May in Va. was 12th-coolest in 126 years

May averaged to 60.3 degrees across Virginia, which tied for the 12th-coolest May of the past 126 years and the lowest since 2005. Our region was an exception. Globally, last month tied 2016 as the hottest May of the industrial era. Virginia’s hottest May was in 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News