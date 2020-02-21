You are the owner of this article.
Enjoy the stunning view of Virginia's snowstorm from outer space, thanks to NASA

Here's the best way to see what a close call Thursday's snowstorm was for Richmond.

NASA's Earth observing satellite called Terra sent back this stunning view of a partially snow-covered commonwealth on Friday morning.

View of fresh snow cover across portions of Virginia and North Carolina on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020 via NASA's Terra satellite.

Though Richmond saw totals of about a half-inch, that thin dusting started to dwindle shortly after sunrise and wasn't enough to pop out from the brown landscape. The thicker blanket of 2 to 5 inches of snow that fell from central North Carolina to Virginia's Tidewater region is stenciled by the rivers, reservoirs and coastline.

Atop the snow, some clouds are arranged in northeast-to-southwest streaks, parallel to the cold wind blowing in. The clouds of the departing system still obscured Cape Hatteras.

View of fresh snow cover across portions of Virginia and North Carolina on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020 via NASA's Terra satellite, with roads, cities and features labeled.

To the west, some ribbons of mountaintop snowfall are also visible between Roanoke and Asheville, N.C.

The edge of the visible snowpack runs roughly from Martinsville to Blackstone to Chester to Lancaster, which corresponds to areas that got about 1 inch or more.

Preliminary summary of snow totals across central and eastern Virginia from the snow that fell between Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. The highest totals of up to 5 inches appeared in the Franklin area.

Visit NASA Worldview to explore two decade's worth of interactive global imagery from three satellites. Take a trip back in time to explore the details of other snowstorms, hurricanes or low pressure systems.

Note that the discontinuous seams in the world-level maps on that site are a result of the near-polar orbits taken by those satellites, rather than showing a hemisphere at a time like the GOES weather satellites in geostationary orbit.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

