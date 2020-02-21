Enjoy the stunning view of Virginia's snowstorm from outer space, thanks to NASA

Here's the best way to see what a close call Thursday's snowstorm was for Richmond.
NASA's Earth observing satellite called Terra sent back this stunning view of a partially snow-covered commonwealth on Friday morning.
View of fresh snow cover across portions of Virginia and North Carolina on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020 via NASA's Terra satellite.
Though Richmond saw totals of about a half-inch, that thin dusting started to dwindle shortly after sunrise and wasn't enough to pop out from the brown landscape. The thicker blanket of 2 to 5 inches of snow that fell from central North Carolina to Virginia's Tidewater region is stenciled by the rivers, reservoirs and coastline.
Atop the snow, some clouds are arranged in northeast-to-southwest streaks, parallel to the cold wind blowing in. The clouds of the departing system still obscured Cape Hatteras.
View of fresh snow cover across portions of Virginia and North Carolina on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020 via NASA's Terra satellite, with roads, cities and features labeled.
To the west, some ribbons of mountaintop snowfall are also visible between Roanoke and Asheville, N.C.
The edge of the visible snowpack runs roughly from Martinsville to Blackstone to Chester to Lancaster, which corresponds to areas that got about 1 inch or more.
Preliminary summary of snow totals across central and eastern Virginia from the snow that fell between Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. The highest totals of up to 5 inches appeared in the Franklin area.
Visit
NASA Worldview to explore two decade's worth of interactive global imagery from three satellites. Take a trip back in time to explore the details of other snowstorms, hurricanes or low pressure systems.
Note that the discontinuous seams in the world-level maps on that site are a result of the near-polar orbits taken by those satellites, rather than showing a hemisphere at a time like the GOES weather satellites in geostationary orbit.
70 photos of Thursday's snowfall in Virginia and North Carolina
Richmond
Snow fell on evening commuters along Franklin Street in Richmond on Thursday. Although Richmond saw only a dusting, some parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties received up to 2 inches.
Martinsville
U.S. 220 Southbound in Ridgeway.
Norfolk
Umbrellas are out in downtown Norfolk, Va., as a snow rain mix begins to fall Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020. Parts of Chesapeake could get 4 or 5 inches, while Norfolk is forecast to get 3 or 4 inches. Farther north, on the Peninsula, the predicted amounts have slightly decreased to 1 or 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
Danville
After moving to Danville from California during the summer of 2019, Thursday’s snow is the first that 14-year-old Kaya Almquist and her 10-year-old sister, Nova Almquist, ever remember seeing. On Thursday, they spent time with their dad, Joel Almquist, making a snowman, throwing snowballs, walking through the Doyle Thomas Park in Danville, and planned to make some snow angels before going inside.
Danville
As snow falls Thursday afternoon, 15-year-old Jackson Boles launches a snowball at his younger brother.
Danville
Walking along Berryman Avenue in Danville to the store near his house, 64-year-old William Stewart said that he enjoys the snow, as long as it doesn’t cover the road.
Danville
Brothers Levi Blalock, 10, 8-year-old Joseph Blalock and 6-year-old Noah Blalock practice building a snowman for the first time in the front yard of their home on Westhampton Avenue in Danville. “I just picked it up from movies and people telling me,” Levi said.
Danville
Shaffer Boles tosses a snowball at his brother in their front yard on Westhampton Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Danville
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Greensboro, NC
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Greensboro, NC
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday. Carrillo said she “was not very happy” about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was “loving it.”
Greensboro, NC
Snowflakes collect on Harold Craig as walks through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Greensboro, NC
Katya Hedrick carries her umbrella as she walks home from work through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. “I like the snow and just want to feel it,” Hedrick said. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Greensboro, NC
Jessica Russo walks through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Greensboro, NC
Snow covers cars at a parking deck in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Greensboro, NC
Zach Payne builds a snowman in his yard on Groometown Road in Greensboro. “This snow is really better for snowballs,” Zach says.
Greensboro, NC
Traffic flows north on Highway 29 at Hicone Road in Greensboro on Thursday.
Greensboro, NC
Snow plows stage at Interstate 85 and Groometown Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Greensboro, NC
A northern cardinal sits in a sweet gum tree waiting to eat at a crowded feeder.
Greensboro, NC
A northern cardinal flies from a sweet gum tree to a feeder in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Greensboro, NC
A Carolina wren, right, feeds on a snow covered suet block at a feeder in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Greensboro, NC
Janiya Fisher, a freshman at N.C. A&T’s walks across campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Greensboro, NC
Tomeka Robinson makes a selfie to share with her three children and husband on N.C. A&T’s campus as snow falls on Thursday. Robinson was visiting the campus from Wallace for a recruiting trip for Murphy Family Ventures. She trip was cut short by a few hours because of the weather. “When they call for snow in Wallace, we never get snow,” she said.
Greensboro, NC
People walk across N.C. A&T's campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Greensboro, NC
A person walks across N.C. A&T's campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mebane, NC
A motorist navigates slippery conditions as snow falls in Mebane, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Raleigh, NC
Traffic along Interstate 40 just west of Raleigh, N.C. slows to a crawl as a wintery mix falls Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020. Accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected in the area overnight. (Nicole Cvetnic/The News & Observer via AP)
Raleigh, NC
A cyclist seems unfazed as he rides wearing shorts while snow falls on Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Thursday, afternoon Feb. 20, 2020. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Rural Hall, NC
Adam Perkins tees off on the final hole at Horizons Park in Rural Hall, N.C. as he plays a round of disc golf in the snow with friends Bradley Burke and Megan Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian walks in front of Aperture Cinema as snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Nissen Building as snow falls and sun sets on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian walks down Cherry Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Pedestrians walk down Trade Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on Trade Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian walks in front of the Mast General Store on Trade Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on Trade Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian walks down Fourth Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian walks in front of Mellow Mushroom on Fourth Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A snow covered tree on Marshall Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian makes their way down Fifth Street as snow falls on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on the 500 West Fifth on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on the Millennium Center on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on the First Baptist Church on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian makes their way down Main Street as snow falls on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
The American flag flies in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Snow falls on the Reynolds Building on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
The North Carolina flag and American flag fly in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest sophomore A.T. Perry tries to build a snowman on Hearn Plaza, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 as snow falls in Winston-Salem. Perry, who is from Miami, said this is only the second time he has ever seen snow.
Winston-Salem, NC
Guests arriving for Wake Forest University's Founders' Day convocation try to stay dry from in the snow under umbrellas as they arrive at Wait Chapel, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest graduate students Jacob Oster and Sara Walenceus take a photo in the snow in front of Wait Chapel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Winston-Salem, NC
Megan Johnson throws a disc around a tree at Horizons Park as she plays a round of disc golf in the snow, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with Adam Perkins and Bradley Burke.
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest professor of mathematics Miaohua Jiang waits under an umbrella for other faculty members while they process in the snow for the university's Founders' Day convocation at Wait Chapel, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Winston-Salem, NC
Snow sticks to a highway road sign, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest Devin Kilpatrick stays dry from the snow under an umbrella while walking through campus, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Chapel Hill, NC
Snow falls on McCorkle Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday evening, Feb. 20, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Snow began falling in central North Carolina in the afternoon as temperatures dropped quickly. Accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Check
Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.
