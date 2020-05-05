Feeling like March in May: Mother's Day weekend could threaten parts of Va. with frosty, freezing lows

The only thing worse than March weather is when it comes back to bite during May.
That could spell trouble now that the growing season is already well underway across most of Virginia, and tender gardens and crops could be exposed to the threat of a late frost or freeze.
Tuesday was the first day in a week-long stretch of below normal temperatures visiting our region, but the chill will be at its greatest strength over Mother's Day weekend.
Afternoon highs may not make it out of the 50s for most areas on Saturday, with readings well into the 30s by daybreak on Sunday.
That's 15 to 20, perhaps 25 degrees below normal for this time of year.
As Kevin Myatt noted in the Roanoke Times' Weather Journal last Friday, patterns over the Northern Hemisphere are aligning to drive a wave of below-normal temperatures across eastern North America through the first half of May.
When there's a stout ridge in the atmosphere over western North America and Alaska, and another "block" near Greenland, the cold air mass floating around the Arctic region oozes its way south toward us.
As is often the case in such an amplified pattern, the opposite end of the country will get chances for record warmth instead.
If that pattern came last winter, we might have been talking about pipe-bursting, bone-chilling cold and maybe some enhanced snow potential.
Sure enough, the state's very high elevations and western-facing mountain slopes could see flakes or even light accumulations on Friday night as cold air charging in overlaps with moisture lingering behind a rainy cold front. May snow isn't unheard of in Virginia's mountains, but it's not the key concern of this forecast.
The more widespread problem will be seeing just how low temperatures get over the weekend, and protecting plants if need be.
In the wake of that front, near-freezing temperatures could start to arrive in the mountains by Saturday morning, though clouds and gusty conditions could mitigate the threat somewhat. Areas east of the mountains could stay in the 40s.
Then, despite sunny and dry skies, daytime temperatures on Saturday look to top out only in the 50s. That could be the coolest May high temperature for many locales since 2017, and rival daily records for coolest high at Charlottesville, Blacksburg and Washington.
But conditions look more conducive for frost on Saturday night and Sunday morning as high pressure settles overhead and winds diminish.
There's a strong chance that many spots along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains could head below 32 degrees on Sunday morning. Mid-to-upper 30s across central Virginia could be a recipe for frost, even if we don't flirt with the freezing mark outright.
Based on Tuesday's forecast from the National Weather Service, daily record lows could be in play for several major cities.
Record lows to watch on Sunday morning:
Roanoke: 33 degrees set on May 10 in 1983, 1980 and 1966.
Blacksburg: 26 in 1966.
Richmond: 35 in 1966 and 1923.
Lynchburg: 33 in 1983 and 1966.
Danville: 35 in 2010, 1980 and 1976.
Charlottesville: 32 in 1947.
Washington: 35 in 1947.
Norfolk: 40 in 1966.
***
While this doesn't threaten the records for latest spring freeze in most cities, it would still be noteworthy. For some areas, the last time it was so chilly so late into the spring was in 2013. For Richmond, the last time mid 30s hit so late on the calendar was in 1984.
For reference, the record-latest spring freeze for both Roanoke and Richmond fell on May 11, 1966. (Roanoke tied a mark first set in 1923). The damage it inflicted on orchards, vegetables and field crops was "extensive" according to a report that year by the state's climatologist. The airport-based weather stations for both cities most recently recorded a May freeze in 1986.
And if the forecast trends a few degrees lower, which some computer models point to, that would make this the most extreme cold so late in the spring since the 20th Century.
Since then, warm records have become far more prevalent than cold records as our climate gradually heats up. Records or no, these low readings will be quite unusual for May in light of the trends (for instance, Richmond had record-mild May nights in each of the last three years).
Temperatures look to rise out of the danger zone on Sunday night, but there's still some lurking potential for another cold night in the first half of next week just beyond the range of this outlook. Our next solidly above-average day will probably hold off until the second half of this month.
Between now and then, we'll be revisiting these records along with the status of our gardens and crops.
At least we don't have to worry about our usual May weather hazard – severe thunderstorms – for the foreseeable future.
