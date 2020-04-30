You are the owner of this article.
...MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL TODAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH
CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN LOUISA,
FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN NORTH CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK,
DINWIDDIE, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, AND NOTTOWAY. IN SOUTHEAST
VIRGINIA, GREENSVILLE.

* THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

* MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD
FRONT THIS MORNING ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 95. THE HEAVY
RAIN MOVES EAST OF INTERSTATE 95 LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH THE
AFTERNOON. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 1 TO 2
INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS MUCH RAINFALL
WILL LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

&&

Flood watch in effect for central Va. today; heavy rain could come with a few strong gusts

8:30 a.m. update

Soaking rain has arrived in central Va., and it could lead to minor flooding and spotty wind damage before the day is through.

As of 8:20 a.m., the leading edge of the heavy rain was right on the doorstep of metro Richmond and moving east at 25 mph. The line may yield some wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, though there are no signs that winds are reaching severe levels (58 mph) at this time. Last night, the system downed trees and branches in several areas south of Roanoke, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. 

After the initial downpour, steady rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon.

A flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for most portions of central Virginia west of Interstate 95, and until midnight for points east.

flow.JPG

Areas under a flood watch are shaded in green. Widespread and prolonged rain could lead to high water on streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas.

Streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas could fill with water after several hours of downpours.

A cold front laden with moisture is slowing down as it pushes eastward into the region, meaning it could be one of the wettest days so far this spring, if not this year.

The steady rain will taper in the late afternoon and early evening as the front slides offshore. Leftover showers could last overnight and through the day on Friday as low pressure slowly whirls away from the Mid-Atlantic.

nam3km_ref_frzn_neus_fh42-60.gif

Simulated radar map for today, showing a slow-moving line of steady rain and embedded storms moving from west to east across Virginia. 

Most areas can expect rainfall totals in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible.

d13_fill.gif

Projected rainfall amounts through tonight, showing widespread amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches across central Virginia. Locally higher amounts are possible, which may result in flash flooding.

If that soaking rain materializes, the runoff would lead to minor river flooding by the weekend.

rmdv2_hg.png

Projected level for the James River at Richmond's Westham gauge, showing rising levels following Thursday's rain. As of Wednesday, minor flooding is predicted for Saturday.

Severe weather chances appear limited, with most of the potential confined to southeastern Virginia during the late morning and early afternoon.

VA_swody3.png

Severe weather probabilities for today, with marginal chances confined to coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for today puts a marginal chance of severe storms – one on their one-to-five scale – for Richmond and points southeast across Tidewater and Southside Virginia. The primary concern would be for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado could briefly spin up in that region. A widespread or high-end severe weather event is unlikely.

Check back for more updates through the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

