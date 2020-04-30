Flood watch in effect for central Va. today; heavy rain could come with a few strong gusts

8:30 a.m. update
Soaking rain has arrived in central Va., and it could lead to minor flooding and spotty wind damage before the day is through.
As of 8:20 a.m., the leading edge of the heavy rain was right on the doorstep of metro Richmond and moving east at 25 mph. The line may yield some wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, though there are no signs that winds are reaching severe levels (58 mph) at this time. Last night, the system downed trees and branches in several areas south of Roanoke, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
After the initial downpour, steady rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon.
A flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for most portions of central Virginia west of Interstate 95, and until midnight for points east.
Streams, low-lying spots and poorly-drained areas could fill with water after several hours of downpours.
A cold front laden with moisture is slowing down as it pushes eastward into the region, meaning it could be one of the wettest days so far this spring, if not this year.
The steady rain will taper in the late afternoon and early evening as the front slides offshore. Leftover showers could last overnight and through the day on Friday as low pressure slowly whirls away from the Mid-Atlantic.
Most areas can expect rainfall totals in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible.
If that soaking rain materializes, the runoff would lead to minor river flooding by the weekend.
Severe weather chances appear limited, with most of the potential confined to southeastern Virginia during the late morning and early afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center outlook for today puts a marginal chance of severe storms – one on their one-to-five scale – for Richmond and points southeast across Tidewater and Southside Virginia. The primary concern would be for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado could briefly spin up in that region. A widespread or high-end severe weather event is unlikely.
Check back for more updates through the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
NOAA shows less than slight to marginal. You say could be wettest day of the year.
We had 2" last week in the highlands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.