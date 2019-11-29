Friday Weatherline

Looking back on coldest November days
Richmond’s coldest November low was 10 degrees on Nov. 29, 1930, and Nov. 16, 1933. Our coldest high was 24 on Nov. 30, 1929. Statewide, the coldest November high was 10 in Monterey on Nov. 26, 1950. A few sites in Virginia have monthly record lows of 3 below.
