Friday Weatherline

Some November heat records
Warm up with these November heat records: Hottest high in Virginia: 90 degrees at John H. Kerr Dam (Mecklenburg County) on Nov. 2, 1950. Hottest high in Richmond: 86 on three occasions (1950, 1974 and 1993). Warmest November, both statewide and locally: 1985.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.