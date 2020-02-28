Friday Weatherline

Parts of Southwest Va. may see snow
A “clipper”-type low crossing the state Friday will bring snow and gusty winds to southwestern mountains. It looks mainly dry east of the Blue Ridge, but a bit of passing moisture could briefly yield isolated sprinkles, flurries or graupel in the afternoon.
