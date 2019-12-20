Friday Weatherline

A 5-way tie for most snowy days in Dec.
Richmond’s snowiest December didn’t have the most snowy days. In 1908, the month brought us 17.2 inches, but that fell across two days. Our record for most December days with snowfall is five, and it’s a five-way tie: 1904, 1917, 1935, 1989 and 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.