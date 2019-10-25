Friday Weatherline

If low develops, its name will be Olga
A low in the Gulf of Mexico could briefly organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm Friday , according to the National Hurricane Center. If so, the next name is Olga. Over the weekend, it will merge with a front as it sweeps the Southeast U.S.
