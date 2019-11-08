Friday Weatherline

6% of state in drought, down from 86%
The fall drought keeps fading. Moderate drought covers 6% of Virginia this week, down from 21% last week. At its peak on Oct. 15, 86% of the state experienced drought conditions. Now, that’s down to a narrow zone between Richmond, Petersburg and South Hill.
