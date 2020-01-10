You are the owner of this article.
Friday Weatherline

Sunrise in Richmond has held at 7:24 a.m.

Richmond’s sunrise time has held at 7:24 a.m. for two weeks, but it’s no typo. Our latest sunrises and earliest sunsets occur on opposite sides of the winter solstice. Sunlight is now increasing, but the time of solar noon drifts later each day in midwinter.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

