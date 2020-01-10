Friday Weatherline

Sunrise in Richmond has held at 7:24 a.m.
Richmond’s sunrise time has held at 7:24 a.m. for two weeks, but it’s no typo. Our latest sunrises and earliest sunsets occur on opposite sides of the winter solstice. Sunlight is now increasing, but the time of solar noon drifts later each day in midwinter.
